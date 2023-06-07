Possible thunderstorms this weekend across the region

After long sunny spells on Friday, temperatures will continue climbing and it'll feel very warm, but by the end of Saturday the chance of heavy showers will increase.
The Met Office said there is a "chance of heavy showers, perhaps thundery late Saturday and into Sunday."
The full Met Office paragraph for the weekend in the West Midlands reads: "Long sunny spells on Friday once early morning cloud clears. Feeling very warm with temperatures climbing. Chance of heavy showers, perhaps thundery late Saturday and into Sunday."