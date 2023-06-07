Shrewsbury tourist boat future 'at risk' over 'unprecedented' reed growth affects service

Dilwyn Jones has to take to the water with all due safety arrangements to clear reeds from tangling the propeller. Picture: Sabrina Boat

That's the view of Dilwyn Jones, managing director of Sabrina Tours, whose seven-trips-a-day service regularly delights tourists in Shrewsbury.

"In the last 12 months, the River Severn has become a lot shallower and the growth of reeds is very unprecedented, this is the reason why we have been catching the bottom of the boat on some trips," said Mr Jones.

The reeds have also been tangling up on the boat's propeller meaning that someone has to go into the river to clean up the strangled propulsion unit. Mr Jones wanted to emphasise that every time they have to get into the river they wear all the protective clothing, following safety procedures with another person close by.

"The river is definitely changing, I am flabbergasted how much it has changed in the last 12 months. We haven't seen the reeds grow as much as they have in the last 12 months."

The Sabrina boat's 45-minute tours take it from its base at Victoria Quay to the English bridge. It also runs evening tours along the Severn towards the West Mids Showground. The reeds are obvious and visible along Coton Hill, opposite Benbow Quay.

Mr Jones said silt and shingle is able to settle near the reeds which is causing the river bed to rise.

"The river used to be silt based but now it is shingle and our navigation channel has moved.

"It won't be long before we are not able to use the river. The Sabrina service is at risk if it becomes another seven or eight inches shallower we would struggle to go out.

"It is super tight at the moment. On the stretch towards the showground we have got to be really, really careful."

He said he is frustrated in the river being designated a route that allows such issues to take hold but wants the authorities to take action. This he said would also help deal with flooding issues in the town.

On the Sabrina's Facebook page, Mr Jones added: "What we found today was concerning and has made us worried about the health of the River Severn, not just for us but everyone who uses that river.

"During the summer months, it is well known that as well as the Sabrina, there are people paddle boarding, canoeing and rowing along the river. What we found today puts river users at risk.

"We urge all those using the river to be vigilant and safe this summer season!"