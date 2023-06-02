Notification Settings

Can you help Molly solve the mystery of Shropshire village's pungent plastic pong?

By David TooleyEnvironmentPublished:

A "chemically plastic smell" has been wafting over a village near Shrewsbury and it has at least one resident puzzled about what it can be.

Generic photo of a woman with her fingers on her nose, smelling an unpleasant smell. Picture: iStock/PA
Hanwood resident Mrs Molly Bloom likes to sit in her study with her windows open on a sunny day but says this morning (Friday) when she did that a strange odour wafted in.

"It is very strange," said Mrs Bloom. "It smells a bit like what plastic smells like when it has been on fire.

"There is no smoke or anything that I can see but we have had a cloud of it in the past. I don't know if they are doing anything anywhere to cause it but it smells really bad."

A spokesman for Great Hanwood Parish Council said the issue has not been raised with them.

And a spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said their were no incidents that they were aware of that could explain the odour.

Shropshire Council has been asked if they know what's going on.

If you can help us sniff out the story, email newsroom@shropshirestar.co.uk

Environment
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

