Can you help Molly solve the mystery of Shropshire village's pungent plastic pong?

Hanwood resident Mrs Molly Bloom likes to sit in her study with her windows open on a sunny day but says this morning (Friday) when she did that a strange odour wafted in.

"It is very strange," said Mrs Bloom. "It smells a bit like what plastic smells like when it has been on fire.

"There is no smoke or anything that I can see but we have had a cloud of it in the past. I don't know if they are doing anything anywhere to cause it but it smells really bad."

A spokesman for Great Hanwood Parish Council said the issue has not been raised with them.

And a spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said their were no incidents that they were aware of that could explain the odour.

Shropshire Council has been asked if they know what's going on.