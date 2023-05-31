Plans have been lodged to have six electric vehicle charging points at the service station. From Google Streetview.

Motor Fuel Group, which owns and runs the Builth Wells service station at Llanelwedd, want to create a charging zone with up to six electric vehicle (EV) chargers, erect a canopy and electric substation enclosure as well as have three jet wash bays and all the associated work at the site.

The proposal has been explained by the applicant’s planning agent, Rahma Dwimunali of Carney Sweeney.

Miss Dwimunali said: “The application site is formed of an existing service station located at Station Road, Builth Wells.

“The service station is to the south of Burger King, is adjacent to A483 and the River Wye is present to the south of the site.

“The UK has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 28 per cent by 2035 and moving to Net Zero by 2050.

“As part of the Net Zero strategy, the UK Government have placed a new

emphasis on electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the UK.

“As part of this drive, it is essential that there is a comprehensive and competitive EV charging network in place.”

As part of this ramping up of EV charging facilities, Miss Dwimunali believes that up to 480,000 charge points will be needed by 2030.

Miss Dwimunali said: “Motor Fuel Group is the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator with over 900 sites.”

For that reason, Miss Dwimunali explained the group is looking to roll-out an “extensive supply of EV charging facilities” at existing and new service stations across the UK.

This would diversify their business with the “aspiration” of making it as easy to charge a vehicle as it is to fill it up with diesel or petrol.

But the site chosen for the charging station is in a flood zone.

A flood consequence assessment (FCA) has been made which said: “The site is located within the present day one in 20-year flood extent.

“It is not practical to set the proposed EV charging points and jet wash bays above the flood level.”

If the site suffers future flooding the assessment says that the facility will be “shut down” as part of a management plan.

The report said: “A warning and evacuation strategy has been developed within this assessment.”

The station would register to receive flood warnings if the proposal is approved.

Llanelwedd Community Council has discussed the scheme in a recent meeting and made “no objections” on the plans.

The council also noted that “no concerns” had been raised by residents.