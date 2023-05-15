Telford zoo welcomes two tiny 'tree-cats'

The two youngsters are just four weeks old

Visitors to Telford Exotic Zoo might be able to spot eight new tiny paws padding around the nocturnal zone, as some of its newest arrivals begin to venture out of their nest.

Two young genets - a nocturnal, cat-like creature - were born to mum, Kaitlyn and dad, Samba just four weeks ago.

The feline-esque animals, with long tails, large ears, pointed muzzles and partly retractile claws, aren't actually related to cats at all. Genets are closer to the mongoose or fossa.

Keeper, Nina Sabey with two of the latest arrivals

Zoo owner, Scott Adams, said: "They're like little, stunning tree-cats. The genets are one of our most popular, and most unusual nocturnal animals at the zoo.

"The babies are doing really, really well and just starting to venture out and about so visitors will be able to spot them exploring their habitat."

With their numbers in decline in the wild, Scott said staff were thrilled to have the chance to contribute to their continued survival.

"Because of human intervention, their numbers are in decline in the wild. They have absolutely stunning fur so they get hunted for it, and climate change and deforestation mean they're losing their habitat.