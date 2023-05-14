Creaton counts is the theme of June in a tiny rural church

Morton pic. Morton church, south west of Oswestry, pictured on Friday, October 22, 2021. Morton village church. Morton parish church. According to the sign by the entrance it is the 'parish church of St Philip and St James, Morton, diocese of Lichfield.' Note spelling of Philip. Library code: Morton pic 2021. Morton 2021..

Creation Counts will be the theme of June at Morton Church near Oswestry.

And a writing competition for youngsters is among the events taking place.

On June 21 there will be a count the creation event in the churchyard.

Rev Kathy Trimby said Morton Church, which is 150 years old this week, is the holder of a silver eco award.

The Church of England and Church of Wales have both set a target to be Net Zero by 2030 and there are many initiatives in the pipeline.

"It is an issue that is facing us all," Rev Trimby said.

"June has World Environment Day, World Ocean Day and World Creation Day in the month so we are having a Creation Counts theme."

On June 21 there will be a link up with God's Acre and a Creation Count.

"Anyone who would like to join us can come along and help us count the birds, butterflies, bees, insects and all the different plants that we have in the churchyard."

"The numbers will be submitted to a national data base and then we will look at how we can increase those figures but next year."

The writing competition is for any primary school child, with two age categories, under eight and eight to 11.

"They should write an article of up to 500 words on why creation counts," Rev Trimby said.