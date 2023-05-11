County leaders to hold public event to discuss ways to accelerate action to tackle climate emergency

University Centre Shrewsbury

Zero Carbon Shropshire will be running an event at University Centre Shrewsbury next Wednesday with local leaders, to discuss increased measures to tackle the climate and ecological emergencies on a local scale.

It comes as Zero Carbon Shropshire, which comprises of local people, businesses, public bodies and voluntary organisations, aims to achieve net zero carbon in Shropshire by 2030.

However, the group says more needs to be done to achieve this goal and to make the transition to a clean-energy future.

Chair of trustees at Zero Carbon Shropshire, Chris Deaves said: “Some great progress has been made since we wrote the Zero Carbon Shropshire plan a couple of years back.

"We’ve supported the formation of new climate action groups around the county, and more local town and parish councils now have climate action plans.

"The Cool Shropshire and Telford platform launched a year ago is proving a great source of support to local businesses, while more people are now able to take advantage of local Repair Cafés to avoid throwing things away.

"We’ve mapped the county for renewable energy potential, and the Future Ready Homes project will help people understand how they can lower carbon in their homes while saving on their energy bills.

"We’ve also helped set up some great initiatives to improve the natural environment in the county, including the Shropshire Love Nature Festival, the Shropshire Good Food Partnership and we’re currently mapping Shropshire for land use, carbon absorption and biodiversity.

"We’ve worked collaboratively with South Shropshire Climate Action on the above, and with Save Our Shropshire which has rolled out a programme of Carbon Literacy training to local council staff and residents.

"Unfortunately, the bottom-line is that we’re just not seeing progress on carbon reduction and nature restoration at the level and pace needed. That’s what we urgently need to address.”

Zero Carbon Shropshire is encouraging people to attend the meeting next week to share their views and ideas.

The panel will comprise of:

MP Philip Dunne, (Member of Parliament for Ludlow and Chair of the Environment Audit Committee)

Councillor Carolyn Healy (cabinet member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure at Telford & Wrekin Council)

Councillor Ian Nellins (deputy leader and portfolio holder for Climate Change, Environment and Transport at Shropshire Council)

Councillor Julian Dean (chair of the Shrewsbury Town Council Climate Change Committee)

Laurence Kinnersley (trustee, Shropshire Wildlife Trust)