Overcast weather to continue following hail and thunderstorms

By Sunil MiddaEnvironmentPublished: Comments

Heavy showers and thunderstorms have been threatening travel disruption in the region.

Lightning captured in Shropshire by @UK_Treasures
The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm weather warning for parts of England on Tuesday, with disruption expected on roads due to spray, standing water and hail, leading to longer journey times.

In Wolverhampton, which was not covered by the weather warning, pea-sized hail pieces were battering down along with heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Stormy skies at Dartmouth Golf Course. Photo: Chris Perry

The rest of the week is expected to be overcast with showers, though temperatures will be as high as 16 degrees celsius at the weekend.

On Saturday, the weather in Wolverhampton is expected to settle a little with temperatures as high as 16 degrees celsius and as low as eight degrees celsius, but the weather is expected to be dry but overcast, with the same weather on Sunday.

In Shrewsbury, temperatures are set to rise as high as 18 degrees celsius on the weekend, with light clouds but sunny intervals.

Pollen levels are expected to be high over the weekend according to the Met Office website.

Environment
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

