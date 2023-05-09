Time almost up for green grant applications

National Grid staff pictured planting trees in their local community

Community groups in have until Friday, May 12, to apply for funding from National Grid’s Green Spaces Community Fund to revamp their green spaces.

The electricity distributor is offering grants of up to £10,000 to help communities fund green projects that will boost biodiversity and create opportunities for local people.

Applications are welcome from community organisations of all kinds, particularly those supporting vulnerable groups to overcome barriers to accessing green spaces. Projects that create volunteering opportunities for members of the local community are also encouraged to apply.

Jill Russell, environment manager at National Grid, said: “This is the last chance for community organisations in Shropshire to apply for a grant from our Green Spaces Community Fund.

"We are committed to empowering communities and promoting sustainability across our region, and we're excited to support grassroots organisations to create green spaces that benefit everyone.

"We believe that access to green spaces is essential for the wellbeing of both individuals and communities, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative on our communities."

The fund will award grants of up to £2,000 for unregistered organisations. Registered charities and eligible non-profit companies can apply for up to £10,000. A total of £500,000 will be shared among community groups across the Midlands, South West and South Wales.

Applications could include installation of bee banks or bat boxes, planting of wildflowers, the development of land, gardening workshops or installations of access pathways and ramps.