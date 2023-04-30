'The Big One': Market Drayton climate activists join major demonstration in London

Rowan Cookson, the new chair of Market Drayton Climsate Action

Members of Market Drayton Climate Action (MDCA) travelled to London to represent the area in a major demonstration calling on the Government to take urgent action to address the climate crisis.

The four-day event called ‘the Big One’ was held between April 21 and April 24, bringing together tens of thousands of people from across the country and from more than 200 organisations, to build connections and press the Government to listen to people’s call for action.

Rowan Cookson, the newly-elected chair of MDCA, said: "I went to the Big One because we need urgent action to tackle climate change.

"The climate crisis is already killing people through disasters, such as floods and droughts, and over one million plant and animal species are at risk of becoming extinct.

"I am 23 – I need to do what I can to protect my future, the future of other young people and the natural world."

Ms Cookson went to London on Earth Day, the second day of the event, focusing on protecting nature and reversing the rapid extinction of plant and animal species.

Nancy Stewart pictured with the Market Drayton Climate Action banner

Nancy Stewart, outgoing chair of the group, joined the demonstration’s first day which featured a ‘People’s Picket’ of 17 government departments.

"It was inspiring to be with people of all ages from all around the country, who came together to express their commitment to a future for us all," Nancy said.

"With music, dancing, street theatre, and well-organised small group discussions, the atmosphere was one of hope and determination.