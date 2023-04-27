Notification Settings

'Killer' algae alert in Shropshire lakes prompts keep out of the water warning

By David TooleyEllesmereEnvironmentPublished:

A dangerous algae outbreak is affecting two lakes in Shropshire and people have been advised to keep out of the water.

Picture; Shropshire Council
Shropshire Council officers have warned that the algae is affecting both The Mere and Colemere in Ellesmere and can kill pets and livestock and cause illness in humans.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Algae is affecting both The Mere and Colemere

"It can kill pets and livestock and cause illness in humans

"Please stay safe and keep out of the water."

