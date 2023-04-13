Town council joins call for Michael Gove to reverse Wellington solar farm decision

The solar farm at Wheat Leasows, Telford

Wellington Town Council has added its voice to a demand to persuade Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to visit the New Works site and reverse a decision made by his junior minister Lee Rowley.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Labour leadership also supports the call and the Wellington Town Council motion was given cross party support.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Angela McClements and seconded by Councillor Giles Luter at the town council meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor McClements said: "I was very disappointed to hear that the Government had given the green light for the New Works Solar Farm to go ahead, which was made by one of Michael Gove’s junior minister from his office in Whitehall.

"I was at the public inquiry hearing in November and the depth of feeling against the solar farm, from a wide cross-section of the community was clear and strong."

The decision was made despite opposition from local planners, and a Government planning inspector.

Councillor McClements added: "This is not a nimby issue. Telford and Wrekin know the vital importance of renewable energy and are one of only a few councils who have their own solar farm and have granted others, but these developments need to be in the right place and there is clear and conclusive evidence that New Works is not the right place.