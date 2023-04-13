Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Town council joins call for Michael Gove to reverse Wellington solar farm decision

By David TooleyWellingtonEnvironmentPublished:

A town council has joined calls to invite a Cabinet minister to visit the site of a solar farm that has been given planning permission by a Government junior minister.

The solar farm at Wheat Leasows, Telford
The solar farm at Wheat Leasows, Telford

Wellington Town Council has added its voice to a demand to persuade Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to visit the New Works site and reverse a decision made by his junior minister Lee Rowley.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Labour leadership also supports the call and the Wellington Town Council motion was given cross party support.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Angela McClements and seconded by Councillor Giles Luter at the town council meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor McClements said: "I was very disappointed to hear that the Government had given the green light for the New Works Solar Farm to go ahead, which was made by one of Michael Gove’s junior minister from his office in Whitehall.

"I was at the public inquiry hearing in November and the depth of feeling against the solar farm, from a wide cross-section of the community was clear and strong."

The decision was made despite opposition from local planners, and a Government planning inspector.

Councillor McClements added: "This is not a nimby issue. Telford and Wrekin know the vital importance of renewable energy and are one of only a few councils who have their own solar farm and have granted others, but these developments need to be in the right place and there is clear and conclusive evidence that New Works is not the right place.

"I would urge residents to keep signing the on-line petition organised by the Leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies to send a strong message to Michael Gove to reverse this decision.”

Environment
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News