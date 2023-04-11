Riverbank to be fenced off as experts work on Shrewsbury flood barriers next week

Coleham has been frequently hit by floods in recent years. Photo: Owain Betts.

Shrewsbury Town Council has confirmed that the Environment Agency will be working on the barriers in the Coleham area. It has been one of the areas impacted the most by major flooding on several occasions in the last few years.

Land near the riverbank, by the Carline Fields retirement homes, will be fenced off while work is being undertaken.

A spokesman for the council said: "The Environment Agency's contractors will be working on the flood defences from April 17 and the land at Carline Fields will be closed to the public.