Mostly sunny spells for Shropshire over the Easter Weekend

By Lauren HillBridgnorthEnvironmentPublished: Comments

The long Easter weekend is finally here and starting on a high with a sunny Good Friday.

Children enjoying an Easter egg hunt.
An unpredictable week of rain and sun is set to continue into the weekend, but the Met Office predicts it to stay mostly dry with sunny intervals across the county.

An early Easter egg hunt may be on the cards as the forecast predicts sunny weather for Friday and Saturday, but clouds and light rain on Sunday and Monday.

Friday, April 7 will be sunny and warm from morning to night, with highs of 12 degrees and lows of 1.

Saturday's forecast looks to be sunny in the morning, getting a little cloudy from lunchtime but staying dry and warm, reaching 13 degrees in the day and lows of five later in the night.

From Sunday, the forecast shows to be mostly cloudy, but warmer yet, with highs of 14 degrees and lows of just eight.

Sadly, Easter Monday is expected to have light rain with just a few sunny spells for most of the day, with highs of 13 degrees and lows of five.

