Could this dashcam video from Shropshire explain the 'explosion' seen over The Wrekin?

The video, sent to the Shropshire Star, shows a streak of light in the sky before it explodes and follows eyewitness Martin Jones making contact and wondering what he had seen.
A video has been sent to this website by a driver who did not wish to be named. He had been at Huffley Lane, Broad Oak, heading towards the roundabout with the A5124/A528 at the same time as Mr Jones was out, just before dawn.
The driver said: "It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like it so I felt rather excited.
"It certainly made a boring drive into work more interesting."
The Shropshire Star has also been contacted by others who saw the same thing, including an eyewitness from Wolverhampton.
They said: "Just seen the article that you wrote today about the explosion seen over the Wrekin this morning.
"I live in Wolverhampton and I saw something in the sky at around 6.10am what looked like a comet as I could see the light and the trailing take but only saw it for a split second, I was driving at the time so wouldn't have had the chance to try and capture an image of it."