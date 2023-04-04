Could this dashcam video from Shropshire explain the 'explosion' seen over The Wrekin?

The video, sent to the Shropshire Star, shows a streak of light in the sky before it explodes and follows eyewitness Martin Jones making contact and wondering what he had seen.

A video has been sent to this website by a driver who did not wish to be named. He had been at Huffley Lane, Broad Oak, heading towards the roundabout with the A5124/A528 at the same time as Mr Jones was out, just before dawn.

The driver said: "It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like it so I felt rather excited.

"It certainly made a boring drive into work more interesting."

The Shropshire Star has also been contacted by others who saw the same thing, including an eyewitness from Wolverhampton.

They said: "Just seen the article that you wrote today about the explosion seen over the Wrekin this morning.