Volunteers gather to plant trees at Ludlow beauty spot

By David TooleyLudlowEnvironmentPublished:

Friends of a Ludlow beauty spot turned out with their spades, gloves and their enthusiasm to plant 29 trees along the top of Gallows Bank.

Dave Davies with trees
Dave Davies with trees

The trees were purchased from Tesco when Dave Davies, the chairman of the Friends of Gallows Bank Trust, used a grant that he had secured for the purpose.

Heather Price, Graham Hubbard, Megan Blackmore, and Steve Baines

It is hoped that trees on the site will not only provide an attractive screen at the top of the bank but will also provide additional habitat for birds and pollinators as well as capturing carbon. The 5 ft saplings are all native species and include horse chestnut, almond, birch, maple, hazel, larch and broome.

The volunteers responded to a call for help sent out to the members of the friends and gathered at Gallows Bank on a grey but dry Saturday morning.

Dave said it was encouraging to see the support on site which has a glorious view of Ludlow in the valley below.

“They were a good bunch to work with," he said.

Holly Baines, Steve Baines and Graham Hubbard

"We had set aside two days for the planting, but with so many turning up on Saturday morning, the trees were all planted by lunch time!”

There will be other volunteer opportunities during the coming months, the next being an Easter litter-pick.

For more details contact Di Lyle, secretary of the Friends of Gallows Bank on 07786 620 624 or check the Gallows Bank website: gallowsbank.org

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

