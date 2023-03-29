Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire Council reminder that bin collections will change over Easter

By David TooleyEnvironmentPublished:

Residents are being reminded about changes to the day of the week that waste and recycling is collected in the Shropshire Council area over Easter.

Changes start on Monday April 10 and end on Saturday April 15.

Collections will be one day later than normal – and will return to normal from Monday, April 17 2023.

Collection crews will be working on Good Friday (April 7) with waste and recycling collected as normal that day.

The usual and revised collection days are:

Friday April 7(Good Friday) / No change

Monday April 10 (Easter Monday) / Tuesday April 11

Tuesday April 11 /Wednesday April 12

Wednesday April 12 / Thursday April 13

Thursday April 13/ Friday April 14

Friday April 14 / Saturday April 15

Householders are asked to put their waste containers out by 7am on their revised collection day.

For more information people are asked to check their collection calendar or visit shropshire.gov.uk/binday.

Household recycling centres

Shropshire Council’s five recycling centres – in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Whitchurch, Bridgnorth and Craven Arms – will remain open from 9am to 5pm every day.

Environment
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News