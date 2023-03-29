Shropshire Council reminder that bin collections will change over Easter

Changes start on Monday April 10 and end on Saturday April 15.
Collections will be one day later than normal – and will return to normal from Monday, April 17 2023.
Collection crews will be working on Good Friday (April 7) with waste and recycling collected as normal that day.
The usual and revised collection days are:
Friday April 7(Good Friday) / No change
Monday April 10 (Easter Monday) / Tuesday April 11
Tuesday April 11 /Wednesday April 12
Wednesday April 12 / Thursday April 13
Thursday April 13/ Friday April 14
Friday April 14 / Saturday April 15
Householders are asked to put their waste containers out by 7am on their revised collection day.
For more information people are asked to check their collection calendar or visit shropshire.gov.uk/binday.
Household recycling centres
Shropshire Council’s five recycling centres – in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Whitchurch, Bridgnorth and Craven Arms – will remain open from 9am to 5pm every day.