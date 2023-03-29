Shropshire Council reminder that bin collections will change over Easter

Changes start on Monday April 10 and end on Saturday April 15.

Collections will be one day later than normal – and will return to normal from Monday, April 17 2023.

Collection crews will be working on Good Friday (April 7) with waste and recycling collected as normal that day.

The usual and revised collection days are:

Friday April 7(Good Friday) / No change

Monday April 10 (Easter Monday) / Tuesday April 11

Tuesday April 11 /Wednesday April 12

Wednesday April 12 / Thursday April 13

Thursday April 13/ Friday April 14

Friday April 14 / Saturday April 15

Householders are asked to put their waste containers out by 7am on their revised collection day.

For more information people are asked to check their collection calendar or visit shropshire.gov.uk/binday.

Household recycling centres