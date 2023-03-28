Tweet in store for bird lovers in south Shropshire

Photo: Crossbills in Mortimer Forest

The RSPB South Shropshire Branch talk on Tuesday April 11 will feature a talk by Alan Reid, the Forest Wildlife Ranger working for Forestry England.

His patch covers the forests and woodland up through the Marches, and includes Mortimer Forest itself.

The talk starts at 7.30pm in Diddlebury Village Hall (Post Code SY7 9DH) and is entitled Working Forest and Wildlife.

Organisers say all are very welcome at this friendly local Branch of the RSPB. Admission is £2 for local group members and £5 for Visitors (including refreshments).