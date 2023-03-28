Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tweet in store for bird lovers in south Shropshire

By David TooleySouth ShropshireEnvironmentPublished:

Bird lovers are in for a real tweet at an RSPB talk next month.

Photo: Crossbills in Mortimer Forest
Photo: Crossbills in Mortimer Forest

The RSPB South Shropshire Branch talk on Tuesday April 11 will feature a talk by Alan Reid, the Forest Wildlife Ranger working for Forestry England.

His patch covers the forests and woodland up through the Marches, and includes Mortimer Forest itself.

The talk starts at 7.30pm in Diddlebury Village Hall (Post Code SY7 9DH) and is entitled Working Forest and Wildlife.

Organisers say all are very welcome at this friendly local Branch of the RSPB. Admission is £2 for local group members and £5 for Visitors (including refreshments).

The raffle at this talk will include the prize of local photographer and author Andrew Fusek Peters‘ new book published in March this year, called Butterfly Safari, which Andrew has donated for this event.

Environment
News
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News