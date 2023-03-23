Notification Settings

Flood alert issued for large parts of north Shropshire in river catchments

By David Tooley

A flood alert has been issued for river catchments across a wide swathe of north Shropshire.

The Environment Agency say flooding is possible in the catchment areas for the rivers Tern and Perry.

It advises people to monitor local water levels and weather conditions and avoid low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

The alert area covers the rivers Tern, Perry, Roden, Strine and Meese and their tributaries.

Live flood alerts - updates every 10 minutes:

An EA spokesman said: "Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

"Start acting on your flood plan if you have one."

The alert was automatically generated by the EA on Thursday morning.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

