Flood alert issued for large parts of north Shropshire in river catchments

The Environment Agency say flooding is possible in the catchment areas for the rivers Tern and Perry.

It advises people to monitor local water levels and weather conditions and avoid low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

The alert area covers the rivers Tern, Perry, Roden, Strine and Meese and their tributaries.

Live flood alerts - updates every 10 minutes:

"Start acting on your flood plan if you have one."