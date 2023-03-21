Shropshire charity aims to help people save money and the planet

Richard Watkins and Allan Wilson from Save our Shropshire

Save Our Shropshire help to educate people to take action for the future of our planet.

The charity provides education approved by the Carbon Literacy Project through online and in-person workshops, which help people buy, travel, eat, use energy, build, and plant well for the planet.

Richard Watkins, from Save Our Shropshire, said: "We are running workshops in community centres across Telford and Wrekin borough to share with consumers why we must prevent the planet from overheating. We will also show we can make easy changes to save money at the same time.

"Take energy, for example. If we all had homes that were powered by the sun, and wind we could reduce our energy costs by up to 80 per cent.

"Insulating our homes better would dramatically reduce our winter heating bills. We need to get away from gas and oil boilers.The energy industry would get a boost in jobs as well.

"Take our diet – eating beef and lamb farmed overseas is bad for the planet.

"But if we all changed our diets to become more plant-based, we could save up to £1,000 per household annually, as well as reduce our emissions of greenhouse gases.

"We could also help local farmers in Shropshire by eating locally sourced food, and by reducing the cost of energy."

Richard added: "In terms of travel, we should be switching to electric vehicles as soon as possible. Not only will that reduce our emissions, but a typical household could save up to £ 1,000 per year over petrol and diesel.

"We will then get better electric vehicles and more charging points to make it more convenient.

"Walking and cycling are also good for our health so, biking to work will help you feel better!

"We can work towards better public transport.

"Save Our Shropshire will share the details of the practical actions you can take, and the sorts of savings you can make, now and far into the future.

"Most importantly they will help you make informed decisions on what to do about the planet while tackling your cost of living crisis."

The next workshop is at 7 pm on March 30, at Burton Borough School Open Learning Centre, in Newport, followed by 7pm on April 20, at Jubilee House, High Street, Madeley, Telford, then at 7pm on April 26 at Brookside Central, Park Lane, Brookside, Telford.