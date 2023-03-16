Coffee company with green credentials is full of beans to plant more trees

The Stanford Family - left to right - Charlotte, Poppy, Daisy the Dog and Jon

Apostle Coffee, based in Craven Arms, is a family company that plans to plant a total of 1000 trees and shrubs in addition to the 500 it planted last Spring.

They are making a corridor for wildlife and want to further improve local habitats.

Tree planting

Apostle’s family-run roastery is ‘off-grid’, with energy generated onsite via a dedicated wind turbine and solar panels.

The company was founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Charlotte and Jon Stanford and its ambition is to produce the very best organic coffee but with the minimum environmental impact. They have what they call a carbon neutral accredited product range and are committed to a zero plastic, zero landfill pledge, and all their packaging is entirely home compostable.

A spokesman for the company said: "Apostle provides award-winning organic coffee to support people on their climate positive journey.

The roastery has solar panels and a windmill

"From bean to cup, the entire process has been scrutinised, accredited and perfected to ensure that it is the most sustainable, ethical and environmentally positive speciality coffee available in the UK."

This year, Apostle will be supporting indigenous people in Columbia to avoid deforestation, offsetting 34,000kg of CO2 through its partnership with ClimatePartner. In addition to this, through its own UK tree planting efforts, Apostle will be ‘insetting’ 800,000kg of CO2.