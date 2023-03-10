Second day of snow in Shropshire brings further travel disruption and school closures

Shrewsbury on Friday morning, photographed by drone by Ross Jones of SY View

A second yellow weather warning was in place on Friday until 2pm as snow continued to fall across the county, while an amber weather warning for ice remained in place until 9am, bringing misery to morning commuters.

After scores of schools either closed or sent children home early on Thursday, many kept their gates shut on Friday following more heavy snow overnight.

More than 200 primary, secondary and nursery schools across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin were shut on Friday, with a number reverting to remote learning.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group also closed its campuses in Abbey Foregate, Welsh Bridge and Priory Road.

Libraries were also hit by the bad weather, with Shropshire Council saying Ellesmere, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, and Church Stretton libraries were all closed and mobile library services cancelled. Oswestry and Wem libraries braved the snow and remained open until the afternoon.

Sports centres were also hit with Much Wenlock and Bishop’s Castle leisure centres staying closed throughout the day, although Church Stretton Leisure Centre, The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury, and Oswestry Leisure Centre remained open until the afternoon.

A planned SpArC (Sport and Arts in the Community) open day planned for Bishop's Castle leisure centre on Saturday has been cancelled.

Shropshire Council also said there was only a limited number of recycling collections during the morning. Residents who did not get their bins emptied have been advised to leave them on the kerbside until the refuse collectors return.

On the roads, motorists faced difficult conditions throughout the day, despite Shropshire Highways distributing more than 600 tonnes of salt on the county's roads in the preceding 48 hours.

A pool in Horsehay, Telford, photographed by Jason Albutt

West Mercia Police said that a large number of roads throughout its policing area were either "treacherous" or "impassable" and urged drivers to only travel if necessary.

The morning also saw lane closures across multiple motorways, adding to the misery for motorists.

The B4370 road, which links the A49 at Marshbrook to the A459 at Hordley, was closed on Friday morning. Several major roads in north and mid Wales were also closed due to snow, including the the A55 westbound between Broughton and Dobshill, the A458 between Buttington and Middletown, the A470 between Llanidloes and Llangurig, and the A44 between Llandegley and New Radnor.

Elsewhere in the country, vehicles heading east across the Pennines from Greater Manchester on the M62 were left stranded overnight on Thursday.

Transport for Wales said rail routes were also badly affected yesterday.

Passengers were advised not to attempt to travel as more than 100 cancellations were announced across the network in the morning.

Due to severe snow, services were suspended between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno, and Shrewsbury and Llanelli via the Heart of Wales line.

Many services from Shropshire to other parts of England remained unaffected by the bad weather, although buses across the county were heavily impacted.

Arriva Midlands cancelled a number of routes on Friday, including the 2, 2A & 2C (Oswestry to Wrexham) and the 53 (Oswestry to Ellesmere), while many of its other services were only travelling on the main roads and avoiding the snow-covered back streets.

Other bus operators also cancelled services.

Even Birmingham Airport had to close its runway for an hour in the morning in order for it to be cleared of snow.

But not everything was called off because of the bad weather.

The Severn Valley Railway said it was planning normal services at the weekend thanks to their "steam-heated carriages".

And Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury said performances were going ahead as scheduled but urged theatregoers to allow extra time for travel.

The Met Office said Capel Curig in Gwynedd saw 27cm of snow - the deepest snow in the UK - and also had the lowest temperatures in the country on Thursday night at -4.2C. Lake Vyrnwy in Powys saw 16cm of snow.

However, the weather service says the cold snap is expected to ease over the weekend.

While a number of yellow warnings for ice are in place in parts of Shropshire, including Shrewsbury, for Saturday morning, much of the snow is expected to turn to sleet as temperatures rise throughout the day.