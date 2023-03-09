Snowploughs and covered roofs - photos of Shropshire covered in snow

Rushbury, Shropshire. Photo: Peter Steggles

Residents across the county woke up to wintry scenes this morning with towns and villages blanketed by heavy snowfall overnight.

Photographer Ross Jones had the great idea of getting his drone out to capture the stunning scenes of a snowy Shrewsbury.

The Copthorne area of Shrewsbury. Photo: Ross Jones

Dozens of schools have either been closed all day or sent pupils home early. Meanwhile, roads have been much more treacherous than normal, but one thing that cannot be denied, is that the snow does indeed look pretty.

Drone photos show the white fields just out of Shrewsbury. Photo: Ross Jones

Whilst the snowy conditions cause severe inconvenience to public transport, schools and workplaces, there are incredible picturesque moments all over the region.

M54 in Telford Shropshire, poor weather conditions, with surface snow on most roads. Please drive safely & leave enough time for travel if you need to. @WMerciaRoads #saferoads @CCPippaMills @HighwaysWMIDS OR23 pic.twitter.com/jt7q0WqmGu — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) March 9, 2023

The Met Office forecasts that snow in Shrewsbury and southern areas of the county will turn to rain during the early afternoon. A mix of snow and rain is forecast to fall this evening up until around midnight in Shrewsbury and 9pm further south, with temperatures hovering around 1C (34F).

You can follow our live coverage with up-to-date details on public transport routes and school closures.

Meanwhile, here are some more great photos taken from around the Shropshire area today.

Talbot Wharf in Market Drayton

Rebecca Sutton clears her sign at The Town Barbers in Market Drayton

Good morning from a snowy Bridgnorth! ❄️🌨️🏂



Good morning from a snowy Bridgnorth! ❄️🌨️🏂

How are you spending your snow day?

Rushbury, Shropshire. Photo: Peter Steggles

Ross Jones took his drone out to take some photos of Copthorne, Shrewsbury, from the air

Snow around Ellesmere this morning

Montgomery was covered in snow this morning

A snowplough made its way through Montgomery to help clear the road

A snowy Montgomery this morning