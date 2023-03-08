Public meeting is chance to ask climate activists if they are heroes or vandals

Climate activists at the Houses of Parliament

Extinction Rebellion is hosting an open forum event at Bishop's Castle Town Hall on Saturday called Heroes or Vandals? and the public has been invited to go along.

Among the five panellists will be Jamie Russell, 48, a children’s author who has been arrested five times for non-violent climate protest.

He said: "I never wanted to get arrested, but I didn’t feel I had a choice.

"The Government is ignoring the science and pursuing policies that are putting me, my family, and millions of others around the world in danger.

"What is a law-abiding person supposed to do when their government is being accused of committing acts of genocide?"

The Bishop’s Castle forum will give the public a chance to ask activists who have been arrested questions about what they did and why they did it, as well as learn more about the tactics of civil disobedience used by groups like Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil.

A spokesman for the event said: "Does risking jail for blocking a road to highlight the climate crisis make activists heroes? Or does delaying commuters and committing acts of criminal damage make them vandals?"

The meeting at Bishop Castle Town Hall, High Street, Bishop’s Castle will be held on Saturday, March 11, between 6pm and 8pm.