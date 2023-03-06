Snow forecast for Shropshire this week but county set to miss worst of 'Beast from the East'

Snow is due in Shropshire later this week

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for much of Shropshire by the Met Office from 9pm today and 10am tomorrow, but stops short of towns in the north of the county such as Oswestry and Wem.

Forecasts for the coming days suggest that ice is likely to be the bigger issue in the county while the weather warning is in place.

After a grey and cold weekend, temperatures aren't expected to climb much this week, with highs of of 7°C expected today, with tomorrow set to be slightly chillier as temperatures only forecast to reach as high as 5°C or 4°C.

The Met Office weather warning for snow and ice that runs from 9pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday

However, night-time temperatures are set to hover around freezing, or even dip below. Tonight temperatures will stay around 0°C and 1°C, but forecasters are predicting a very cold Tuesday night of between -3°C and -5°C. The following nights are also expected to see temperatures stay around -1°C across Shropshire.

In its warning, which also covers the Black Country, Staffordshire, Powys, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, the Met Office has said: "A band of rain will edge southwards through the course of Monday evening and early Tuesday, this rain turning to snow on hills and perhaps to lower levels in places.

"Many areas will see little or no accumulations of snow, but 1 to 2 cm could settle in some spots, most likely over high ground and southern parts of the warning area.

"The rain and snow is then expected to turn light and patchy as it slowly clears southern England on Tuesday. As skies clear overnight, ice is also likely to form readily on untreated surfaces."

In total, the weather warning runs from the western tip of South Wales, across to East Anglia, falling just short of Derby in the north and covering Winchester at its southern most point.

Forecasts for Shropshire predict that any snow in the county will fall in the early hours of Thursday.

Across the county, from Whitchurch and Oswestry, down through Telford and Shrewsbury and on to Bridgnorth and Ludlow, forecasters are expecting some snowfall between 3am and 9am, although in some places this is due to be accompanied by rain.

In its forecast for the West Midlands from Wednesday to Friday, the Met Office says: "Mostly dry with some bright weather on Wednesday, after a frosty start. Cloudier and breezier thereafter with a chance of some rain or snow. Gradually turning less cold."

By Sunday, daytime temperatures across Shropshire are expected to hit 12°C, with overnight temperatures remaining around 6°C-7°C.

Further north, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold weather alert and has placed north-east England, north-west England and Yorkshire under a level three alert, with the rest of England at level two.

A level three alert means there is a 90 per cent chance of severely cold weather, icy conditions or heavy snow, which could increase the health risk to vulnerable patients, the NHS said.

All areas are under alert between 1am on Monday and midnight on Thursday.

As gas prices remain high, the government are reminding people of the importance of staying warm.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.