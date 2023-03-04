No Beast From The East, but Shropshire could get snow as temperatures set to drop

Snowy rooftops in a Ludlow street in December 2022

Warnings have been issued for snow and ice by the Met Office, as a northerly airflow will bring some disruptive weather through next week.

But here in Shropshire, the chances of repeating the infamous 2018 'Beast from the East' are looking very slim.

Saturday night will remain fairly cloudy into the evening and overnight. Staying largely dry, temperatures are set to drop to around 2°C. Some showers are possible, which may be wintry over any hills.

On Sunday it's set to stay rather cloudy, with some areas brightening up in the afternoon. Once again, a few showers may turn into a little flurry on high ground, with a maximum temperature of 7°C.

Going into next week, as north Scotland is bracing for up to 10cm of snow, Shropshire is facing a bit of a cold snap. Temperatures are predicted to be between -3°C and 6°C in the county on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued level two and level three Cold Weather Alerts for the whole of England on Monday and Tuesday. They have said they are likely to be reviewed and extended in the coming days.

As gas prices remain high, the government are reminding people of the importance of staying warm.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can.’’