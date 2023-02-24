Litter pickers wanted for community clean up

A litter pick to clean up the streets of Donnington has been arranged for Saturday, February 25.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at Turreff Hall, off Turreff Avenue next to the library, at 12pm.

Litter-picker grabbers, high-visibility jackets, gloves, bags and bag holders will be provided.

Donnington Councillor Jay Gough said: "Despite having loads of litter bins, there's loads of litter at the moment. It's not going to clean itself up.

"Let's do this for the community!"