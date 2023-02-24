Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Litter-pickers wanted for community clean-up

By Megan JonesDonningtonEnvironmentPublished: Comments

Volunteers are wanted to muck in with a community litter pick this weekend.

Litter pickers wanted for community clean up
Litter pickers wanted for community clean up

A litter pick to clean up the streets of Donnington has been arranged for Saturday, February 25.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at Turreff Hall, off Turreff Avenue next to the library, at 12pm.

Litter-picker grabbers, high-visibility jackets, gloves, bags and bag holders will be provided.

Donnington Councillor Jay Gough said: "Despite having loads of litter bins, there's loads of litter at the moment. It's not going to clean itself up.

"Let's do this for the community!"

Anyone interested is asked to contact Jay by emailing jay@telfordbatman.com.

Environment
News
Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News