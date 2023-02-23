Threat to nature in south Shropshire to be focus of new exhibition

A beautiful south Shropshire scene - but a new exhibition plans to put the spotlight on the threat to nature

The Nature in the Strettons exhibition has brought together various local nature groups who will be highlighting threatened species and habitats in the area as well as the conservation work that groups are involved in.

Held at Church Stretton Library, in Church Street, it will be opened by town mayor, Councillor Andy Munro, at 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 28.

A spokesman for the library said: "Various local nature groups have put together this fascinating exhibition to highlight threatened species and habitats in the Strettons and the conservation work the local groups are involved in.

"The town mayor Andy Munro will be opening the exhibition and representatives from the nature groups will be there to answer any questions you might have."