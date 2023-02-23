'No evidence of fault' says Ombudsman in Telford container row

Addenbrooke House - Telford & Wrekin Council

Developers had placed a container five feet from where they had permission to and a man complained because Telford & Wrekin Council did not take planning enforcement action.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman ruled out investigating the man's complaint saying that there is "no evidence of fault". In its ruling the Ombudsman referred to the man anonymously as Mr X.

In a ruling announced this week the Ombudsman said the council is "free to make its own judgement on how or whether to act" after considering what harm is caused to the public.