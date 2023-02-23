Notification Settings

'No evidence of fault' says Ombudsman in Telford container row

By David Tooley

A council watchdog says it won't investigate a man's complaint over a container placed close to his Telford house.

Addenbrooke House - Telford & Wrekin Council
Developers had placed a container five feet from where they had permission to and a man complained because Telford & Wrekin Council did not take planning enforcement action.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman ruled out investigating the man's complaint saying that there is "no evidence of fault". In its ruling the Ombudsman referred to the man anonymously as Mr X.

In a ruling announced this week the Ombudsman said the council is "free to make its own judgement on how or whether to act" after considering what harm is caused to the public.

A spokesman for the Ombudsman said: "In the absence of administrative fault, the Ombudsman would not criticise the professional judgement of the council."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

