Shropshire's weather for half term looks great, but the Beast From The East could still be lurking

Temperatures are kind for half term, with double figures for the early half of the week before getting a little chillier later.
And there will be plenty of sunshine around as well, allowing children enjoying a week off school the chance to get out and feel the fresh air.
But rumours continue to circulate about an impending Beast from the East, which some believe may strike in early March.
A phenomenon called a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) is taking place above the North Pole, changing weather patterns and possibly bringing in colder air from the east.
A similar process brought an intense cold snap and thick snow in 2018, but forecasters point out that an SSW also happened in both 2019 and 2013 without any beastly weather to follow.