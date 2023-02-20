Shropshire's weather for half term looks great, but the Beast From The East could still be lurking

Spring is in the air at The Quarry, Shrewsbury. SHREWS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 19/02/23.Spring is in the air at The Quarry, Shrewsbury..

Temperatures are kind for half term, with double figures for the early half of the week before getting a little chillier later.

And there will be plenty of sunshine around as well, allowing children enjoying a week off school the chance to get out and feel the fresh air.

But rumours continue to circulate about an impending Beast from the East, which some believe may strike in early March.

A phenomenon called a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) is taking place above the North Pole, changing weather patterns and possibly bringing in colder air from the east.