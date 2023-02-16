Notification Settings

Solar farms: A ray of sunshine or a blot on the landscape?

By David Tooley

They have become part of the Shropshire landscape, but they are not everyone’s cup of tea.

The solar farm at Wheat Leasows has been in operation since the end of 2014
This drone image, by Shropshire Star Chief Photographer Tim Thursfield, gives a new perspective on solar farms that help feed electricity into the national grid.

The solar panels at Wheat Leasows, Telford, have been in operation since the end of 2014 and its 15,000 panels on a 11.7 hectare site generate enough power to run 800 homes.

Now there are plans to create another much bigger solar farm, over 53 hectares, on another site at Steeraway Farm, off Limekiln Lane, close to the M54.

The plans were refused by Telford & Wrekin Council but will now go to a three-day planning inquiry next month to decide. It comes after widespread opposition from people living locally.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

