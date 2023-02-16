Solar farms: A ray of sunshine or a blot on the landscape?

The solar farm at Wheat Leasows has been in operation since the end of 2014

This drone image, by Shropshire Star Chief Photographer Tim Thursfield, gives a new perspective on solar farms that help feed electricity into the national grid.

The solar panels at Wheat Leasows, Telford, have been in operation since the end of 2014 and its 15,000 panels on a 11.7 hectare site generate enough power to run 800 homes.

Now there are plans to create another much bigger solar farm, over 53 hectares, on another site at Steeraway Farm, off Limekiln Lane, close to the M54.