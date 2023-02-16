Pop legend Feargal Sharkey invited crunch meeting on 'appalling' state of River Severn

River campaigner Feargal Sharkey

Up Sewage Creek has written to the former frontman of The Undertones, who is a prominent anti-river pollution campaigner, inviting him to attend a public meeting being held at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Monday, February 27.

It comes after river pollution in Shropshire caught Mr Sharkey's attention recently, prompting him to comment on social media.

The campaign group says demand for tickets to the meeting, which is being hosted by Shrewsbury Town Council, has been strong, with over 130 tickets booked for the 250-seat Walker Theatre at next week.

In the letter, Claire Kirby from up Sewage Creek thanks Mr Sharkey, famed for huge hits including A Good Heart, for his "incredible" work in highlighting the state of the UK’s rivers and seas.

Up Sewage Creek campaigner Claire Kirby

She wrote: "Your tireless campaigning has been an inspiration to ordinary residents here in Shrewsbury and we were dead chuffed when you recently tweeted about those of us who are withholding part of their bill payments from Severn Trent Water in protest. Thank you for all you’re doing to hold the government and the water companies to account."

She also told Mr Sharkey about a recent report from Shrewsbury’s angling community that they are now catching more tampons than fish in the Severn, and invites him to say a few words at the public meeting either in person or via video link.

Claire said: "I do hope that Feargal will come and see the state of the River Severn for himself. We know he’s a keen angler and we’re sure he’d be appalled at reports from the town’s angling club that they’re now more likely to catch a sanitary pad than a salmon. We’d also like him to talk to our local MP, Daniel Kawczynski, who seems to think the government is doing enough on this issue, even though only six per cent of England’s rivers will be rated as ecologically good by 2027."

The planned public meeting has sparked a political storm after Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski claimed that local councillors had been giving their constituents ‘misinformation’ about the river sewage issue. It is now uncertain whether Mr Kawczynski will attend, despite previously agreeing to. However, representatives from the town council, Severn Trent Water and local campaign groups will all be present.

Claire said: "We need everyone in Shrewsbury who cares about the river to be at this meeting. We're hoping that Feargal will be able to join us, but we know he's a busy man and he's championing rivers across the UK. But if our local MP can't be bothered to attend, what message does that send to his constituents?"