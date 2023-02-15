Shropshire cat owners can get their cats neutered for £5 in new campaign

Under the campaign, those who are eligible can get their cat neutered and microchipped for £5 at participating vets in Staffordshire and Shropshire.

To be eligible, cat owners must be either in receipt of certain means-tested benefits, from a low household income, full-time students living away from home, or on state-only pension and pension credit.

Proof of eligibility must be brought on the day of the appointment which can be booked directly from the nearest participating vet.

The campaign covers pet cats and stray cats looking to be taken on as a pet. In the latter case it is requested that 'exhaustive efforts' are made to find an owner before financial assistance is given – a minimum of two weeks.

A feral cat or numerous stray cats in an area cannot be neutered under the campaign.

The scheme cannot be used by independent rescues or other charities and a maximum voucher restriction applies to this campaign per household.

For advice or support, contact Cats Protection Helpline directly on 03000 121212 (option 2 for neutering). Lines are open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 1pm.

Find your nearest participating vet below:

Shrewsbury - Medivet Sutton Farm, Unit 5 Maxfield Drive, Oteley Road.

Shawbury - Green Hollow Veterinary Surgery, High Ridge, Wern Road

Oswestry - Border Veterinary Centre, Maesbury Road

Ellesmere - Brownlow Veterinary Centre, Ellesmere Business Park and Blakemere Veterinary Practice, 12 Talbot Street

Whitchurch - Leonard Brothers Veterinary Centre Ltd, Station Road

Market Drayton - Market Drayton Veterinary Surgery, 1 Burnside Business Park, Burnside Road and Tern Vets, 25 Stafford Street

Newport - Tern Vets, Audley Avenue and Bishop Hendry & Edwards, 11 High Street

Bridgnorth - Bridgnorth Veterinary Practice, 52 Whitburn Street

Telford:

Haygate Veterinary Centre - Muxton, Unit 2 Wellington Road

St George's Veterinary Centre, 6 Gower Street

Medivet Oakengates

Ashcroft Veterinary Centre

Haygate Veterinary Centres - Oakengates, 26 Slaney Street

Haygate Veterinary Centres - Lawley, Unit 1 Poyner Court

Vets4Pets Telford, inside Pets at Home, Whitchurch Drive;

Wrekin View Veterinary Practice, 13 Queen Street

Haygate Veterinary Centre - Wellington, 78 Haygate Road