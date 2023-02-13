Spectacular sunsets predicted as Saharan dust heading our way

Southerly winds bringing Saharan dust across Europe are set to bring stunning sunsets and sunrises to the county over the next couple of days

Saharan dust clouds are made up of a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara Desert.

Lifted by strong winds, the dust clouds can reach very high altitudes and be transported across the world.

When dust storms coincide with southerly wind patterns, the dust can make its way to the UK.

As well as producing vivid sunsets and sunrises, light deposits of dust might be found coating cars after a bit of light rain.

Weather watcher,Liam Ball shared the forecast on Monday which was later confirmed by the Met Office.