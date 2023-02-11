Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Forest walking routes affected as Mortimer Forest 'tree harvest' begins

By David TooleyLudlowEnvironmentPublished:

A popular forest walking route is being closed off as trees are 'harvested' as a part of the Mortimer Forest management plan.

Picture: Forestry England
Picture: Forestry England

Forestry England in Shropshire and Herefordshire say the Whitcliffe Loop will be closed for the spring and diversions put in place for the Climbing Jack Trail and the Mortimer Trail.

"Mortimer Forest is a working woodland producing sustainable timber," said a Forestry England spokesman. The forest is near Ludlow.

"We will be continuing harvesting operations in the area known as Lower Evens, between the Mortimer Forest Office and Mary Knoll Valley over the next three-four months."

The wood remains open but visitors are advised to follow all onsite signage and closure information.

Alternative walks of a similar distance to the Whitcliffe Loop are available at Vinnalls and Black Pool

We will be thinning out the woodland by removing some of the trees to allow more space and light for the remaining trees to grow," added the spokesman.

The Whitcliffe Loop from the Whitcliffe Car Park be closed for an expected 2-3 months Mondays to Fridays, but open on weekends. The Climbing Jack Trail and Mortimer Trail will have diversions in place.

For more information visit forestryengland.uk/article/forest-operations-mortimer-forest

Environment
News
Farming
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News