Forest walking routes affected as Mortimer Forest 'tree harvest' begins

Picture: Forestry England

Forestry England in Shropshire and Herefordshire say the Whitcliffe Loop will be closed for the spring and diversions put in place for the Climbing Jack Trail and the Mortimer Trail.

"Mortimer Forest is a working woodland producing sustainable timber," said a Forestry England spokesman. The forest is near Ludlow.

"We will be continuing harvesting operations in the area known as Lower Evens, between the Mortimer Forest Office and Mary Knoll Valley over the next three-four months."

The wood remains open but visitors are advised to follow all onsite signage and closure information.

Alternative walks of a similar distance to the Whitcliffe Loop are available at Vinnalls and Black Pool

We will be thinning out the woodland by removing some of the trees to allow more space and light for the remaining trees to grow," added the spokesman.

The Whitcliffe Loop from the Whitcliffe Car Park be closed for an expected 2-3 months Mondays to Fridays, but open on weekends. The Climbing Jack Trail and Mortimer Trail will have diversions in place.