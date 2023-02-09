Shropshire Council shelves plans for green waste charges

The authority has said that it will no longer be considering a charge for garden waste collection until more is known about the Government’s plans for waste collections nationally.

More than 300 people responded to the consultation on the council's budget proposals, with green waste being one of the most commented on issues.

The proposal shows the council is required to find £51 million of savings next year.

Defra (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) is currently carrying out a review of waste collection policy in England, and the outcome could affect councils across the country.

The outcome of the Defra review is expected shortly, but any proposals would be subject to public consultation before legislation is introduced, meaning any proposals could take a year or more to implement.

As a result, Shropshire Council has said no decisions about changes to waste collections will be made until the Government’s plans, and their implications for Shropshire, are agreed.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “Charging for garden waste collections is something that has been mentioned as part of a new waste minimisation strategy, and as part of our budget planning.

“However, it won’t be considered again until we know the outcome of the Government’s current review of waste policy in England, and until we know what and when is likely to become legislation."