'From frontline to breadline': Striking environment workers tell of pay dispute effects

Environment Agency workers were on strike in Shrewsbury

Around 30 Environment Agency workers braved the cold at Castle Walk bridge, near the weir in Shrewsbury, holding up placards with slogans like "Fair Pay for the EA" and "From the Frontline to the Breadline".

It was the second strike in a matter of weeks from the workers, who held a picket at the Frankwell car park flood barriers a couple of weeks ago after more flooding.

Rally held in Shrewsbury today in a dispute over pay. EA have offered a consolidated pay rise of just 2% when we work around the clock keeping communities safe from flooding & protect your Environment.

We hope you understand & support us

One worker, waste technical specialist Lyndon Essex, has been with the agency for around 33 years.

He said the low pay is prompting workers to leave the agency and work for corporate companies, which has a knock-on effect to staff left behind. "We are finding it really difficult to recruit and retain workers," he said. "We are haemorrhaging experienced staff. It's having a massive effect on our ability to do our jobs."

He added: "More time is having to be spent on mentoring and training. There is just no down time. We want to do a good job. I love this job, but it is being made very difficult."

Mr Essex also raised concerns over pensions. "I'm nearing retirement age. The pay hasn't gone up in line with inflation and that is going to have a big impact on my pension. It worries me."

Adam Shipp, who also has three decades of service with the Environment Agency to his name and is the region's Unison union representative, added: "We've been offered a two per cent pay rise and inflation is at 11 per cent. It's not all about pay, it's about budget cuts as well. For the people of Shrewsbury, that means your rivers aren't being monitored in the same way.

Environment Agency staff are on strike again today… around 30 staff on the Castle Walk bridge near Shrewsbury Weir.

"Sir James Bevan said you get the environment you pay for. This government isn't paying for the environment unfortunately, so the people of Shrewsbury and Shropshire are picking up the pieces."

This latest action comes a couple of weeks after striking workers held a picket at the Frankwell car park flood barriers. Mr Shipp says no progress has been made over the pay dispute

Staff involved in the action include those who attend river pollution incidents, manage and monitor flood risk, waste crime fires, respond to drought, environmental incidents and fly-tipping incidents.

Other roles undertaken by those on strike include staff who maintain critical flood barriers and manage flood warning systems along the River Severn in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bewdley.

Unison explained the industrial action went ahead “in a significant escalation of their dispute over pay” and included a three-day withdrawal from incident rosters.

EA members were balloted for industrial action late last year, voting overwhelmingly to take industrial action. However, it has been agreed that officers will step in as emergency ‘life and limb cover’where there is a threat to life or property from incidents such as a major flood, Unison said.