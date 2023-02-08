Bag full of rubbish dumped millimetres from bin lands Telford resident with fly tipping fine

Telford & Wrekin Council have shared a photo, reminding residents of the risk of flytipping

Telford & Wrekin Council issued a reminder about different kinds of fly tipping, after a black bin bag of household waste was found next to a council litter bin.

The authority said a fine was issued after the black sack of waste was found in Sutton Hill.

🤔Did you know leaving black sacks of household waste next to a council litter bin is #flytipping? We investigated this fly-tip in Sutton Hill and issued a fine. More investigations: https://t.co/V4iKDzeiCe

Sign up: https://t.co/6ZJFmy3LBm#onyourside #telfordandwrekin pic.twitter.com/lbnqZq9dTk — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) February 8, 2023

Tougher fines were recently introduced for people caught illegally dumping waste in the borough, after a clampdown on the "blight" of fly-tipping.

The change came into effect on February 1 and comes after the council issued 138 fixed penalty notices and more than 270 warning letters to illegal fly-tippers in the previous year.

Councillor Richard Overton said “Dumping waste is a blight on our borough and if left untouched fly-tipped waste is bad for the environment, can attract vermin and is a cost to the taxpayer.