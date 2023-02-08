Notification Settings

Bag full of rubbish dumped millimetres from bin lands Telford resident with fly tipping fine

By Megan Jones

A Telford resident has been fined under fly tipping rules after leaving a bag of household rubbish leaning on a litter bin.

Telford & Wrekin Council have shared a photo, reminding residents of the risk of flytipping
Telford & Wrekin Council have shared a photo, reminding residents of the risk of flytipping

Telford & Wrekin Council issued a reminder about different kinds of fly tipping, after a black bin bag of household waste was found next to a council litter bin.

The authority said a fine was issued after the black sack of waste was found in Sutton Hill.

Tougher fines were recently introduced for people caught illegally dumping waste in the borough, after a clampdown on the "blight" of fly-tipping.

The change came into effect on February 1 and comes after the council issued 138 fixed penalty notices and more than 270 warning letters to illegal fly-tippers in the previous year.

Councillor Richard Overton said “Dumping waste is a blight on our borough and if left untouched fly-tipped waste is bad for the environment, can attract vermin and is a cost to the taxpayer.

“We will not hesitate to issue fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping and prosecute offenders because improving the quality of people’s lives and protecting communities is our number one focus.”

