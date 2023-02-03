Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Otter found trapped in utility room released back into the wild by quick-acting vets

By Megan JonesLudlowEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

An otter that was found trapped in a home utility room has been released back into the wild after being checked over by vets.

The otter was discovered in a utility room. Photo: Teme Veterinary Practice
The otter was discovered in a utility room. Photo: Teme Veterinary Practice

Staff at Teme Veterinary Practice in Ludlow scrambled into action after receiving a call about an otter who was trapped in a resident's utility room.

The vet practice shared a photo on social media showing the otter curled up on a shelf.

After safely removing the animal and assessing it for injuries, the staff released it back into a river.

Comments on the Facebook post praised the practice.

"Thank you so much for your expert help today," one wrote: "Ludlow's fourth emergency service... not all heroes wear capes."

Another wrote: "Well done Laura and Teme Veterinary Practice. Another example of your exemplary work."

The vets didn't know how the otter ended up in the utility room and speculated that it might have been spooked or chased by a dog.

Environment
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News