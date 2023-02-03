Otter found trapped in utility room released back into the wild by quick-acting vets

The otter was discovered in a utility room. Photo: Teme Veterinary Practice

Staff at Teme Veterinary Practice in Ludlow scrambled into action after receiving a call about an otter who was trapped in a resident's utility room.

The vet practice shared a photo on social media showing the otter curled up on a shelf.

After safely removing the animal and assessing it for injuries, the staff released it back into a river.

Comments on the Facebook post praised the practice.

"Thank you so much for your expert help today," one wrote: "Ludlow's fourth emergency service... not all heroes wear capes."

Another wrote: "Well done Laura and Teme Veterinary Practice. Another example of your exemplary work."