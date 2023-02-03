Otter found trapped in utility room released back into the wild by quick-acting vets

Staff at Teme Veterinary Practice in Ludlow scrambled into action after receiving a call about an otter who was trapped in a resident's utility room.
The vet practice shared a photo on social media showing the otter curled up on a shelf.
After safely removing the animal and assessing it for injuries, the staff released it back into a river.
Comments on the Facebook post praised the practice.
"Thank you so much for your expert help today," one wrote: "Ludlow's fourth emergency service... not all heroes wear capes."
Another wrote: "Well done Laura and Teme Veterinary Practice. Another example of your exemplary work."
The vets didn't know how the otter ended up in the utility room and speculated that it might have been spooked or chased by a dog.