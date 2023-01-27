The trolleys could have easily caused issues for boaters (Photo: Twitter/Canal & River Trust West Midlands)

The Stewpony team found 50 shopping trolleys in the water, which could have caused problems for boaters.

They also removed other debris from the canal.

Some of the items they found appear to include road signs, chairs, traffic cones, tyres, a wheelbarrow, buckets and fencing.

The volunteer team clearly did great work.

The Canal & River Trust West Midlands posted the imagery on social media, alongside a short statement: "Our volunteers in Stewponey, Stourbridge have spent the day removing shopping trolleys from the canal.

"In total they removed 50 from water which could have caused issues for boaters.

"They also moved lots of other debris too," the Tweet continued.

The Stewpony team found 50 shopping trolleys in the water (Photo: Twitter/Canal & River Trust West Midlands)

The Canal & River Trust West Midland 'Boating' Twitter account added: "Busy volunteers rescue trolleys from the canal in Kidderminster by the Tesco visitor moorings so boats can stop and shop.