'Danger tree' leaning across public footpath in Shrewsbury gets the chop

By David Tooley

Council officials called in their "special branch" after getting reports from colleagues of a dangerous tree.

Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

Shropshire Council workers alerted Shrewsbury Town Council after they spotted a dead alder tree leaning precariously over a footpath in Copthorne Park.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Town Council said: "Our countryside team has been busy today with the removal of a dangerous tree over a footpath at Copthorne Park.

"Our colleagues at Shropshire Council identified the alder tree as dangerous during one of their regular inspections by tree officers."

The town council confirmed that the tree was indeed deceased and its roots were lifted and all the weight was leaning onto smaller trees growing underneath.

"Our team felled the tree and have left the branches, wood and also the main trunk onsite to create vital habitat for invertebrates, birds and fungi," said the spokesman.

Out of the demise of the old tree new growth will spring, the town council said.

The council's spokesman added: "The smaller trees which were removed to make the job safe were coppiced and will grow back, there are also many seedlings and saplings nearby that can make the most of the new light."

Local Hubs








