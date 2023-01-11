Flood warning downgraded in part of Shrewsbury but experts warn of risk of water

Flood barriers in place at Ironbridge on Tuesday

A feared deluge in the River Severn's catchment area in Wales has not been as bad as forecasters had anticipated and the Environment Agency on Wednesday lunchtime removed a flood warning for the Showground and the Quarry in the county town.

The Environment Agency is guarding against complacency as more rain is in the forecast and the ground is so wet the water just runs off into the river system.

"River levels are falling, but still pose a flood risk," said a spokesman for the Environment Agency. A flood warning, the second highest level, remained in place at Frankwell.

The EA added: "We will continue to monitor the forecast and re-issue this warning if necessary.

"Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours.

"We continue to monitor the situation."

The EA incident response staff are checking the condition of defences and liaising with emergency services.

And they continue to warn drivers to plan routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

Current flood warnings, where flooding is expected, are in place in Shropshire at the River Severn at Frankwell, the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and at Melverley.

There are six flood alerts in Shropshire, where flooding is possible, at the River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester; the River Severn in Shropshire and into Worcestershire, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme.

Former Environment Agency leader Dave Throup tweeted that there had not been as much rain as feared across Wales on Tuesday.

He said: "Fortunately not as much rain across Wales today as feared. 20-30mm widely over the uplands. Spot totals over 50mm.

"Unfortunately no time for rivers to recover as more heavy rain arrives tomorrow."

And regional search and rescue experts have warned of the power and poison of flood waters.

A spokesman for West Mercia Search & Rescue said: "With flooding expected across our patch, it's worth reminding folks about the power of flood water.

"It's also worth remembering that floods aren't just water.

"It's sewage. It's chemicals. It's dead animals. It has bacteria and protozoa and disease.

"It's fuel from submerged cars. It's oils and farm chemicals. It's submerged sharps, broken glass and twisted metal."