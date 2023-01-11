The latest outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in captive birds on Tuesday, at a site north of Leominster and south of Yarpole.
The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency says all birds on the premises will be "humanely culled".
A 3Km captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone has been put in place, which includes measures to control the movement of birds.
Another 3Km captive bird controlled zone remains in place in the Bishop's Castle area after bird flu was confirmed at a site there on Christmas Day.