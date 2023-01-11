Notification Settings

Bird flu confirmed at a second site near south Shropshire border

By David Tooley

A second outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed near the south Shropshire border.

Birds will be culled the latest bird flu outbreak
Birds will be culled the latest bird flu outbreak

The latest outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in captive birds on Tuesday, at a site north of Leominster and south of Yarpole.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency says all birds on the premises will be "humanely culled".

A 3Km captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone has been put in place, which includes measures to control the movement of birds.

Another 3Km captive bird controlled zone remains in place in the Bishop's Castle area after bird flu was confirmed at a site there on Christmas Day.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

