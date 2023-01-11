Birds will be culled the latest bird flu outbreak

The latest outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in captive birds on Tuesday, at a site north of Leominster and south of Yarpole.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency says all birds on the premises will be "humanely culled".

A 3Km captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone has been put in place, which includes measures to control the movement of birds.