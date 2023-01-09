Notification Settings

Shropshire Flood Season: What's being done on defences in your local area?

By Mark MorrisBridgnorthEnvironmentPublished:

Flooding from the River Severn in Shropshire has been described by the Met Office as "probable".

Flood barriers start to go up in Ironbridge

With rain on the way, a weather warning has reportedly been issued for western parts of the county.

Flood defences have gone up or are going up in at-risk locations too.

With that in mind, here's where you'll find all the information you'll need about flood defences and what's being done in your local area.

Ironbridge

Flood barriers were going up in Ironbridge on Monday and sandbags are being made available to residents in the town.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it had been working with Environment Agency Midlands over the weekend preparing for any flooding in the area as river levels rise.

A yellow weather warning was in place for Tuesday, with heavy rain predicted further up the River Severn's stream.

Shrewsbury

A new flood warning has been put on the River Severn in Shrewsbury, with the county bracing itself for more torrential rain to add to the already swollen water.

Flood barriers are up in Frankwell while hundreds of acres of farmland are under water upstream.

As well as the flood warning in Shrewsbury there are lesser flood alerts for the entire length of the Severn in Shropshire as well as on the Upper Teme in the south and the Tern and Parry to the north.

Bridgnorth

The flood risk for Bridgnorth is forecast to be 'low' this week despite a wet weather warning being put in place for parts of Shropshire.

The Environment Agency's flood forecast for the next five days predicts a 'low' risk of flooding for residents along the Severn in Bridgnorth.

Despite there being a flood alert in place, it is likely that the overflowing river will only affect low-lying land and roads.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

