Luxury cat hotel built without permission in Shropshire green belt loses planning appeal

Planning inspector William Cooper visited Woundale Farm, Woundale, Bridgnorth, in early December before ruling that the development is contrary to the development plan and not even public support for it could outweigh that.

The original planning application for Tudor House Luxury Cat Hotel was supported by 12 public comments to nil before Shropshire Council decided to reject the retrospective planning application in June 2021.

One supporter Mrs Anita Seal praised owner Emily Jones for being "truly inspirational"

She wrote: "Emily Jones has worked so hard to bring Tudor House to its current standard, and it would be a tragedy were that to be taken away. I myself have visited Tudor House and have seen at first hand all the wonderful work Emily does, and she is truly inspirational. I fully support Tudor House Luxury Cat Hotel remaining in the community."

But that sort of comment didn't sway the day for the planning inspector who had protection of the green belt in mind.

Mr Cooper, in his decision letter issued before Christmas said: "The totality of identified harm to the Green Belt carries substantial weight.

"On the other hand, the other considerations I have identified are of limited weight in favour of the appeal scheme. Therefore, the harm to the Green Belt is not clearly outweighed by the other considerations identified, and the very special circumstances necessary to justify the development do not exist."

Mr Cooper added: "The appeal cattery provides 18 ‘luxury rooms’ for up to two cats each, including potentially rescue cats, helping meet feline accommodation need in the area, year-round. However, the scale of benefit is modest and thus carries limited weight.