First World War artillery shell found by River Severn magnet fisherman destroyed in controlled explosion

West Mercia Police said the suspected live 15lb first world war artillery shell was found on Wednesday by a magnet fisherman in the River Severn in Worcester city centre.
Police said the bomb squad - Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) - safely carried out a controlled explosion on farmland in Worcestershire on Thursday.
A cordon had been put in place in Worcester at Copenhagen Street but that had been lifted on Wednesday evening.
A police spokesman said: "Today, Thursday 29 Dec, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) safely carried out a controlled explosion on farmland in Worcestershire of a suspected live 15lb WW1 artillery shell. The shell was found yesterday by a magnet fisherman in the River Severn in Worcester city centre."