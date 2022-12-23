Notification Settings

Monday waste and recycling collections brought forward to Christmas Eve

By David Tooley

Householders in Shropshire who have their bins emptied on a Monday have been reminded to get their waste out on Christmas Eve instead.

Bins will be collected on a different day over the Christmas period.
Monday recycling/waste collections in the county have been shunted forward by two days as part of service changes brought in over the festive period.

It means that people who normally see their bins emptied on a Monday will have to wait until Tuesday, January 3 to get their Christmas waste and recycling taken away. They will have the option of taking it to a recycling centre themselves.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "If your recycling/waste is normally collected on a Monday, please remember that your next collection will be tomorrow (Saturday 24 Dec)."

Most collections will be one day later than normal, and the service changes will start on Christmas Eve and return to normal on Saturday, January 7.

For Christmas/new year collection days, visit https://orlo.uk/VShO9

David Tooley

By David Tooley

