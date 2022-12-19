Leaders, activists and water firms invited to Shrewsbury river pollution meeting

Up Sewage Creek campaigners unhappy about sewage being discharged into the River Severn

Shrewsbury Town Council is holding the public meeting on February 27 at Theatre Severn.

The spotlight has been on river pollution since last year, with several protests held in the town over the dumping of raw sewage into the River Severn.

Local politicians, representatives from campaign groups including Windrush Against Sewage Pollution, Ilkley Clean River Group Shrewsbury’s Up Sewage Creek, members of the environment agency and Severn Trent have been invited to the Shrewsbury meeting, which will start at 6pm.

A spokesman from the campaign group Up Sewage Creek said: "River quality has been deteriorating in Shrewsbury to the point where it is a danger to wildlife and the public who use the river. We need to raise awareness and work together to keep the pressure on the Government to clean up our precious rivers. We are pleased that Shrewsbury Town Council are taking this seriously."