Police issue warning over antifreeze danger to pets

By Megan HoweTelfordEnvironmentPublished:

Police have issued a warning to motorists about the dangers to pets from antifreeze poisoning.

Cats are particularly susceptible
PCSO Davis of the Woodside & Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Team shared the message, which was picked up by the Telford Cops Twitter page.

It comes as the Met Office issued a level 3 cold weather alert on Monday with many areas experiencing severe cold weather and ice into next week.

Antifreeze is a coolant that is added to the water in a vehicle's engine in order to lower the freezing point.

This prevents the water in an engine's cooling system from freezing in cold temperatures and keeps the engine running smoothly.

However, PCSO Davis says most people are unaware of the danger to pets from antifreeze poisoning.

Ingesting the smallest amount of antifreeze can cause kidney failure and death, especially in cats, with fatalities seen in Ludlow in January this year.

Accidental poisonings from spills or leaks can happen every year and people have been urged to check their car in case it is leaking coolant.

They have also been asked to take care in storing, using and disposing of antifreeze and water coolant as most accidental deaths are avoidable.

For more information or advice, visit cats.org.uk/northherts/news/the-danger-of-antifreeze

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

