MP issues cold weather payment reminder as Shropshire freezes

By David TooleyNorth ShropshireEnvironmentPublished:

It's forecast to be so cold in north Shropshire over the next week that some people on benefits will get an extra £25 to help pay for heating.

People walking through a frozen Shifnal.
North Shropshire's MP Helen Morgan has spoken out to remind people to check if they are eligible as a stream of Arctic air sits stubbornly over the region

The extra payments are made if the forecasts say there is going to be a week of sub-zero temperatures.

Alerts went out from the Shawbury and Lake Vyrnwy weather stations this week which means eligible residents of postcodes across Ms Morgan’s North Shropshire constituency, and other nearby areas, will get the extra cash.

The Lib Dem MP has urged people to make sure they get all the support they are entitled to.

Ms Morgan, Liberal Democrat said: “High energy bills and low temperatures is a dangerous combination so it’s really important that everyone accesses the support they need.

“That includes Cold Weather Payments, which many benefit claimants are eligible for. If you are eligible, the money should go straight into your bank account but I would encourage everyone to check their eligibility.

"Contact the Pension Service, Jobcentre or Universal Credit account if you think you should’ve received a Cold Weather Payment but you have not.

“Other support is available so if you’re worried about whether you’ll be able to afford to heat your home this winter please don’t suffer in silence – make sure you speak up.”

Cold Weather Payments are made to recipients of selected benefits. To trigger the payments, the average temperature at a specified weather station must be recorded as, or forecast to be, 0°C or below for seven consecutive days. The Department for Work and Pensions' Cold Weather Payment pages provide further information for claimants.

